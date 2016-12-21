Lane closure scheduled for construction on U.S. 59 Angelina River Bridge
Concrete is expected to be poured, weather permitting, to replace the southbound bridge railing. Traffic will be confined to one lane on the southbound bridge throughout the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Nov '16
|bigdaddynorth
|25
|Curious
|Nov '16
|Just Wondering
|1
|larry Keith davis
|Nov '16
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC