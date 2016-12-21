Indictment: Nacogdoches man molested boy, girl in 2003
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old man on a felony indecency with a child charge Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested a boy and a girl, both under the age of 17, in February of 2003. Edward Russell Miller, of Nacogdoches, is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child charge, a Class B theft by check between $20 and $500, two Class C misdemeanor theft less than $50 charges, a bail jumping and failure to appear charge, and five misdemeanor traffic charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Nov '16
|bigdaddynorth
|25
|Curious
|Nov '16
|Just Wondering
|1
|larry Keith davis
|Nov '16
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC