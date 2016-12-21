Indictment: Nacogdoches man molested boy, girl in 2003

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old man on a felony indecency with a child charge Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested a boy and a girl, both under the age of 17, in February of 2003. Edward Russell Miller, of Nacogdoches, is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony indecency with a child charge, a Class B theft by check between $20 and $500, two Class C misdemeanor theft less than $50 charges, a bail jumping and failure to appear charge, and five misdemeanor traffic charges.

