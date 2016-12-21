Angelina County judge sentences man to life in prison for 2013 shooting death

An Angelina County judge sentenced a 23-year-old man to life in prison Wednesday morning for the June 12, 2013 shooting death of Albert Hodge, 60. Rakeem Rhodes appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann's 217th Judicial District Court Wednesday for a sentencing hearing. Inselmann's sentenced came after a pre-sentencing investigation was conducted.

