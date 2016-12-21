Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested on warrants had cocaine, codeine, pills in car
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on a long list of drug and other charges after they went looking for him in regard to an outstanding warrant Wednesday afternoon, The man dropped a bottle of a liquid substance believed to be codeine outside his car, and a probable cause search of his car turned up cocaine, more codeine, and several white pills that were identified as Aplrazolam, according to the arrest affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec 27
|Bonds
|1
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Dec 25
|bigdaddynorth
|26
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Curious
|Nov '16
|Just Wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC