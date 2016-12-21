Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested on warrants had cocaine, codeine, pills in car

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on a long list of drug and other charges after they went looking for him in regard to an outstanding warrant Wednesday afternoon, The man dropped a bottle of a liquid substance believed to be codeine outside his car, and a probable cause search of his car turned up cocaine, more codeine, and several white pills that were identified as Aplrazolam, according to the arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.