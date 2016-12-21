Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested o...

Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested on warrants had cocaine, codeine, pills in car

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man on a long list of drug and other charges after they went looking for him in regard to an outstanding warrant Wednesday afternoon, The man dropped a bottle of a liquid substance believed to be codeine outside his car, and a probable cause search of his car turned up cocaine, more codeine, and several white pills that were identified as Aplrazolam, according to the arrest affidavit.

