TxDOT replace Lanana Creek Bridge on Nacogdoches Starr Ave.to
A four-lane bridge, paved shoulders, paved sidewalks, and a bridge railing are on the drawing board. The improvement will make current bridge weight limits unnecessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 12/08/16
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
|Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers seeking public's hel...
|Dec 10
|eastsidenews
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec 6
|speak up or shut up
|10
|Ben Curtis Affair (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Darrin from sudbury
|79
|Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa...
|Nov '16
|bigdaddynorth
|25
|Curious
|Nov '16
|Just Wondering
|1
|larry Keith davis
|Nov '16
|Truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC