Chief blames fireworks for blaze burn...

Chief blames fireworks for blaze burning outside Naches - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

About 40 people were evacuated and Tieton Road is closed at Klockhammer Road due to a brush fire of several hundred acres that continues to burn outside town, authorities said. South Naches Road also remains closed between Ranger Road and Rosenkranz Road in Naches due to the brush fire, which Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said was caused by fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr '17 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Coach's journey to the 50-yard line (Nov '15) Nov '15 Kentucky for coach 1
News YCSO, Cold Justice speak out about Bailey arrest (Jan '15) Jan '15 Alan Sageback 1
See all Naches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Yakima County was issued at July 03 at 6:23AM PDT

Naches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Naches, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC