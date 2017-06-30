Chief blames fireworks for blaze burning outside Naches - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST

About 40 people were evacuated and Tieton Road is closed at Klockhammer Road due to a brush fire of several hundred acres that continues to burn outside town, authorities said. South Naches Road also remains closed between Ranger Road and Rosenkranz Road in Naches due to the brush fire, which Naches Fire Chief Alan Baird said was caused by fireworks.

