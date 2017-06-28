FEMA Provides Federal Funds to Help Fight South Wenas Fire
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the South Wenas Fire burning in Yakima County, Washington. FEMA Region X Acting Administrator Sharon Loper determined that the fire threatened such destruction as would constitute a major disaster.
