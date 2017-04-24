Forest Service finding numerous washouts
As the snow melts in the high country, visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees are finding substantial damage to roads across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Popular Forest Service roads that are now closed include the Cow Creek Road near Twisp, the Baily Creek Road near Tonasket and the South Fork Tieton Road near Naches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Naches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Coach's journey to the 50-yard line (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Kentucky for coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC