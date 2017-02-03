Yakima teen is dead after crashing hi...

Yakima teen is dead after crashing his ATV.

Thursday Read more: KAPP-TV Yakima

WSP telling us 18 year old Sean Casey was trying to cross Highway 12 from McGloughlin Road when he struck an SUV driven by 46 year old Jennifer Zeimantz, of Naches, who was traveling in the westbound lane. Zeimantz was injured and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial.

