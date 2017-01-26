Two Prosser men killed when truck lan...

Two Prosser men killed when truck lands upside down in Naches River

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Emergency crews work to recover the bodies of two Prosser men killed Saturday evening when one lost control of the vehicle he was driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Naches. Emergency crews work the scene of a double-fatal accident on Highway 12, just south of Naches, on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th... Aug '16 They Own Power 1
See all Naches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naches Forum Now

Naches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naches, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC