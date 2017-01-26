Two Prosser men killed when truck lands upside down in Naches River
Emergency crews work to recover the bodies of two Prosser men killed Saturday evening when one lost control of the vehicle he was driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Naches. Emergency crews work the scene of a double-fatal accident on Highway 12, just south of Naches, on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC