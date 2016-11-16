Injured hunter rescued

Injured hunter rescued

Nov 16, 2016

Rescuers labored more than six hours Saturday to evacuate a hunter who suffered a broken leg in a rugged canyon on Cleman Mountain west of Naches. The rescue started about 2 p.m. when the Yakima County Sheriff's Office got a report of the hunter in Water Works Canyon, which starts off State Route 410, just past the intersection with U.S. Highway 12.

