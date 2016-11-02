Hunter pulled from river near Yakima ...

Hunter pulled from river near Yakima dies

Nov 2, 2016 Read more: The Progress

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the man slipped while trying to cross the river Wednesday afternoon. Yakima County sheriff's deputies say the man and two other hunters were trying to cross the river about eight miles west of Naches when he slipped.

