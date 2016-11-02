Hunter pulled from river near Yakima dies
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the man slipped while trying to cross the river Wednesday afternoon. Yakima County sheriff's deputies say the man and two other hunters were trying to cross the river about eight miles west of Naches when he slipped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec 11
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity..
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
|Wa State Child Support Agents Claim Power at th...
|Aug '16
|They Own Power
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naches Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC