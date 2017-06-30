Woman snatches thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from mall store
About 55 t-shirts and 20 pairs of pants were snatched from a store display at Coastal Grand Mall on Wednesday afternoon, totaling to about $2,561.25 in missing merchandise, according to a Myrtle Beach police report. Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the Victoria's Secret store within the Coastal Grand Mall in reference to the shoplifting.
