Who has the best and worst summer? A new study ranks all 50 states
North Carolina didn't even rank among the Top 30 worst. We're at No. 31. It's a different story for South Carolina.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Joe T
|25
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|16 hr
|LocalPoPo
|29
|ocean blvd shooting
|Fri
|butch
|37
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Jun 30
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 30
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Jun 29
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Jun 29
|junkiescum
|1
