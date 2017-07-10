Volunteers honor first responders wit...

Volunteers honor first responders with 'thank you' breakfasts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: WMBF

It's not every day the men and women in uniform get a formal thank you from the people they serve. After a busy start to the summer, a group of volunteers has decided to honor first responders with weekly 'thank you' breakfasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conway-area residents question officials' lack ... 8 hr Cyn_B 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Tue Not-so-nice-am-i 14
Lifeguard should be released and sent home Mon Mortified 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jul 8 Boyyum 51
ocean blvd shooting Jul 7 tex 40
News Antiques Roadshow Jul 6 History Lesson 1
if trump will not talk to russia let him stay a... Jul 5 trump talk are st... 2
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC