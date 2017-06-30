Vacationers build Disney themed sandcastles in North Myrtle Beach
Building sandcastles on the beach has been a family tradition for the Murphy clan of Ohio for over forty years according to Sandi Murphy who's parents and uncles got started competing while vacation at the Sherwood Forest Campground. Now, over 100 members of the family participate in building their elaborate designs at the Tricia Lyn Resort Motel in North Myrtle Beach.
