Traffic Alert: SCHP reporting rollover accident at Forestbrook Rd. and McCormick Rd.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach around 6:30pm Sunday. According to Horry County Fire, a car ran a red light and hit the white car pictured.

