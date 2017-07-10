Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 8

Attend "Save the Vaquita Day" - highlighting a tiny, endangered porpoise for which an estimated 30 survive worldwide - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, on U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach - also with the "Souls of the Vermillion Sea: Searching for Vaquita" movie at 2 and 4 p.m., and a question-and-answer session with a marine mammal professor at 11:30 a.m. All are free with admission. Details at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher, and www.nmmf.org/vaquitacpr.html.

