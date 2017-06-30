Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 6

Leaps are hip in 41st annual "High Steppin' Country" revue, with shows at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Sept. 2 in Lakewood Camping Resort's Theater by the Sea, 5901 S. Kings Highway, between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, about a mile north of S.C. 544.

