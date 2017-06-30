Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 5
Join a "Family Paint Night," for ages 8 and older, 6:30-8:30 p.m. every two weeks at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, on U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach, with instructors from Saltwater Surf Art and these themes: dolphin on July 5, sand piper July 19, and lorikeets Aug. 2. Reservations required at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher. Each session, for $45, includes paint, canvas, and easel use.
