Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 3
Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, has fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Mondays as part of "SummerFest!" through Sept. 2, and this week, colors will light up the sky for Independence Day at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, all free to see.
