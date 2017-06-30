They cana t vote in Myrtle Beacha s e...

They cana t vote in Myrtle Beacha s election but Carolina Forest folks plan to oust incumbents

They may not have the voting power to kick some politicians out of office in the Myrtle Beach fall election, but a growing group of Carolina Forest residents are organizing to throw their money, muscle and organizational efforts into the race. They will be registering voters, knocking on doors, driving voters to the poll, and donating money in droves to kick out the incumbents, says Rich Malzone, spokesman for Make Myrtle Beaches Free, Clean and Safe.

