Thad Viers Sheds Ankle Monitor
Former South Carolina state lawmaker Thad Viers - released from a federal prison back in January - has now shed his ankle monitor. Viers' friends marked the occasion by organizing a #FreedomForeThad pub golf classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. For those of you unfamiliar with his back story, Viers was released from a minimum security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia six months ago after serving less than half of his thirty-seven-month prison sentence - which began in October 2015 .
