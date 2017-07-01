Thad Viers Sheds Ankle Monitor

Thad Viers Sheds Ankle Monitor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

Former South Carolina state lawmaker Thad Viers - released from a federal prison back in January - has now shed his ankle monitor. Viers' friends marked the occasion by organizing a #FreedomForeThad pub golf classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. For those of you unfamiliar with his back story, Viers was released from a minimum security federal prison in Petersburg, Virginia six months ago after serving less than half of his thirty-seven-month prison sentence - which began in October 2015 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting Fri butch 37
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Fri LocalDudeJoe 28
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Jun 30 Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 30 Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Jun 29 junkiescum 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 27 Big B 19
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,896 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC