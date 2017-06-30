So, how much longer until International Drive will be ready?
Take a ride with our photographer as he travels International Drive from S.C. 90 to Myrtle Beach. Construction crews are clearing the road, after which there will be bidding for a paving contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|7 hr
|tex
|40
|Antiques Roadshow
|Thu
|History Lesson
|1
|if trump will not talk to russia let him stay a...
|Wed
|trump talk are st...
|2
|1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09)
|Jul 3
|Joe T
|25
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|Jul 2
|LocalPoPo
|29
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Jun 30
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 30
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC