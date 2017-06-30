Shooting under investigation in Lake City
South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach on Sunday. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a car accident at the intersection of Forestbrook Road and McCormick Road in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|LocalPoPo
|29
|ocean blvd shooting
|Fri
|butch
|37
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Jun 30
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 30
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Jun 29
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Jun 29
|junkiescum
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Big B
|19
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC