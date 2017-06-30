Ripley's Myrtle Beach Attractions offering free admission to all...

Ripley's Myrtle Beach Attractions off...

MYRTLE BEACH, SC All 5 Ripley's Attractions in Myrtle Beach have announced they will offer free admission to all members of the military and veterans on July 3 and 4. General Manager Pablo Chavez said, "The 4th of July is a time to celebrate all of the freedoms we hold dear and honor all the brave men and women that fought to give us these freedoms. Ripley's is thankful every day for their service and is excited to honor them."

