Myrtle Beach Police Department Citizens Police Academy now accepting applications
The program gives a behind the scenes look at law enforcement, including crime scene investigation, K 9 units, emergency vehicle operations and simulated firearms. Participants also get to ride along with Myrtle Beach police officers.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|18 hr
|butch
|37
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|22 hr
|LocalDudeJoe
|28
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Fri
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Thu
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Thu
|junkiescum
|1
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|Big B
|19
