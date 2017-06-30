Myrtle Beach motel owner arrested for failing to file sales tax returns for 7 years

HORRY COUNTY, SC The owner of the Sea Nymph Motel in Myrtle Beach was arrested Monday for failing to file tax returns between 2010 and 2016, and for operating without a business license, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Esta Lewis Hucks, 55, was arrested by SCDOR investigators and charged with seven counts of failure to file sales and accommodations tax returns and one count of operating a business without a retail license, the release states.

