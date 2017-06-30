'It's just not the same:' Small Stran...

'It's just not the same:' Small Strand beach town struggles without pier

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Surfside Beach town officials have blocked off the entrance to the Surfside Pier, closed since sustaining damage during Hurricane Matthew in October. Surfside officials are unsure when they will get the money needed to reopen the town's main tourist attraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting Fri butch 37
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Fri LocalDudeJoe 28
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Fri Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Fri Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Jun 29 junkiescum 1
people from ohio (Sep '16) Jun 27 Big B 19
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,729 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC