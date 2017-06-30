Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Pro...

Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Prock sworn in as permanent chief

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09) 6 hr Joe T 25
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) 21 hr LocalPoPo 29
ocean blvd shooting Jun 30 butch 37
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Jun 30 Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 30 Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Jun 29 junkiescum 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC