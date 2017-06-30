Interim Myrtle Beach Police Chief Prock sworn in as permanent chief
At 4 p.m. Monday, Amy Prock, the acting interim chief of the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will be sworn in as the next permanent Chief of Police for the MBPD.
