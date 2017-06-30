Grady Avery and NTRANZE Still Going Strong on Strand

If you have been out and about on the Grand Strand any time in the past 15 years, chances are good that you have seen an NTRANZE show. NTRANZE, founded and fronted by Grady Avery, has been wowing locals and visitors alike with its high-energy performances since the band first worked as house band at House of Blues Myrtle Beach, combining a danceable variety of music - from Motown, beach music and R&B, to funk, classic rock, reggae and hip-hop.

