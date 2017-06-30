Columbia's airport searching for more passengers
Columbia Metropolitan Airport has suffered South Carolina's biggest drop in passengers this year. Airport leaders blame higher fares.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09)
|39 min
|Joe T
|25
|brown boy dog food (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|LocalPoPo
|29
|ocean blvd shooting
|Fri
|butch
|37
|Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15)
|Jun 30
|Ben
|3
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 30
|Not-so-nice-am-i
|13
|two girls fall from hotel
|Jun 29
|Sweetthang
|10
|Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed
|Jun 29
|junkiescum
|1
