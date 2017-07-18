2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park
MYRTLE BEACH, SC Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park's water slides. Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary and were booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Wednesday, according to police records.
