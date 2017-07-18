2 teen girls arrested after posting S...

2 teen girls arrested after posting Snapchat videos showing them trespassing in water park

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park's water slides. Logan Brooke Larrimore and Farren Marie Lane are each charged with one count of third-degree burglary and were booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Wednesday, according to police records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ocean blvd shooting 2 hr candy 38
News 1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09) Mon Joe T 25
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Sun LocalPoPo 29
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Jun 30 Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 30 Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
Travis Dean. Heroin Help Needed Jun 29 junkiescum 1
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Horry County was issued at July 05 at 6:09PM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC