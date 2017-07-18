18-year-old shot, killed at Tuesday n...

18-year-old shot, killed at Tuesday night party

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Around 11:45 Tuesday night, the Lubbock Police Department received calls that shots had been fired near a home on the corner of Avenue U and 48th Street. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
if trump will not talk to russia let him stay a... 44 min trump talk are st... 2
ocean blvd shooting 7 hr candy 38
News 1 drowns, 1 missing in rip currents south of My... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Joe T 25
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Jul 2 LocalPoPo 29
Jonathan Harbor HOA? (Oct '15) Jun 30 Ben 3
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 30 Not-so-nice-am-i 13
two girls fall from hotel Jun 29 Sweetthang 10
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC