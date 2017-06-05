Worldwide concerns, additional attendees lead to amped-up security for CCMF
Organizers of this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival said the set-up is well underway, which also includes a heavier security plan that stems from worldwide concerns. Tuesday afternoon, a security briefing was held at the CCMF headquarters at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach.
