Worldwide concerns, additional attend...

Worldwide concerns, additional attendees lead to amped-up security for CCMF

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Organizers of this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival said the set-up is well underway, which also includes a heavier security plan that stems from worldwide concerns. Tuesday afternoon, a security briefing was held at the CCMF headquarters at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mental health care 5 hr Newby 1
Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13) 10 hr saltwater baby 20
"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up Sun Op y 3
Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16) Jun 2 Anonymous 9
Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09) Jun 2 SIN 4
Sharks Jun 1 JAWS2017 2
Rebecca McClelland Jun 1 RMcClelland 53
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Horry County was issued at June 07 at 4:12PM EDT

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC