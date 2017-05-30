What can be done to control downtown Charleston's explosive hotel growth?
Hotel Bennett, billed by its owner as Charleston's most luxurious hotel, continued to take shape next to Marion Square on King Street. It's scheduled to open in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|19 hr
|Op y
|3
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Jun 1
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|May 31
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|May 31
|Port1517
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC