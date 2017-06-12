Video of happy teens, other evidence ...

Video of happy teens, other evidence leads officials to rule fall from hotel accidental

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

An investigation into the deaths of two Myrtle Beach teens, killed in a 19-story fall from an Ocean Boulevard, high-rise hotel back in April, recently drew to a close as authorities ruled the tragedy accidental. Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner, explained his office's ruling to The Sun News on the girls' manner of death and how it came to be classified after Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela "Dani" Flores, 16, were discovered around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 after falling from a balcony at Camelot By the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
events Tue Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,494 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC