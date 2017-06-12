Video of happy teens, other evidence leads officials to rule fall from hotel accidental
An investigation into the deaths of two Myrtle Beach teens, killed in a 19-story fall from an Ocean Boulevard, high-rise hotel back in April, recently drew to a close as authorities ruled the tragedy accidental. Robert Edge, Horry County Coroner, explained his office's ruling to The Sun News on the girls' manner of death and how it came to be classified after Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela "Dani" Flores, 16, were discovered around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 after falling from a balcony at Camelot By the Sea at 2000 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
