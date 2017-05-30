Veterans Golf Classic set to tee off ...

Veterans Golf Classic set to tee off in Myrtle Beach

Read more: WMBF

Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5-7. MYRTLE BEACH, SC Nine Myrtle Beach golf courses will host hundreds of players for the 18th Annual Veterans Golf Classic June 5 through 7. According to a news release, the 54-hole, two-man-team event, is open to all current and former members of the military and their friends.

