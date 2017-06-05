VA clinic could be first building at ITAP property near airport
MYRTLE BEACH, SC According to plans submitted to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board for review, a Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic could be the first building to occupy the International Technology and Aerospace Park property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport. The preliminary floor plans for the two-story were created by Cannon Design and presented to the city's CAB last week by Thomas and Hutton Engineering Co.
