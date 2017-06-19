Two businesses celebrate 19th annual ...

Two businesses celebrate 19th annual 'Take Your Dog to Work Day'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Friday, June 23 was Pet Sitters International's 19th annual 'Take Your Dog to Work Day.' The Brandon Agency in Myrtle Beach partnered with the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to open its doors to their employee's furry friends - but also to dogs up for adoption.

