Traffic Update: Two vehicle accident on U.S. 17 caused all southbound lanes to close Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC All Southbound lanes on Highway 17 at Harrelson Boulevard were blocked Saturday night. Traffic in the area was being diverted, according to SCDOT.
