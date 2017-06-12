Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach
A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home. Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday.
