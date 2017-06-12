Top Golf hopes to bring newest locati...

Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home. Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Myrtle Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
events Tue Waboom_ 1
brown boy dog food (Mar '15) Tue Mbviz 27
Resort Help, Please! Tue ANAN96 1
gay teens (Jun '13) Jun 12 Horny 50
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15) Jun 8 gonzo 10
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
See all Myrtle Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now

Myrtle Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Myrtle Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC