Three fugitives found sleeping in a car outside a hotel
Two men and a woman, wanted for thefts in North Carolina, were arrested after Myrtle Beach police found them sleeping in a car outside a hotel early Monday morning. Police say the suspects were hesitant and mumbled when giving them information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay teens (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Horny
|50
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Jun 8
|gonzo
|10
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|Four people charged in 2008 Loris murder (Apr '11)
|Jun 8
|Good friend
|144
|Mental health care
|Jun 7
|Newby
|1
|Myrtle Beach 75 Pictures for 75 Years Video (Jul '13)
|Jun 7
|saltwater baby
|20
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC