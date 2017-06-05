Third year of CCMF adds third stage, new app, and more
MYRTLE BEACH, SC The third year of the increasingly-popular Carolina Country Music Fest is bringing some positive changes to the four-day festival, including a third stage for additional performers, and an app with several new features for concert-goers. The phone app has all your "need-to-knows," from the schedule to food and drink available and a map.
