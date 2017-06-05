Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 7

This photo shows a set of mugs in "Tarheel Wandering: a Journey in Black & White," an exhibit of sgraffito pottery by Raine Middleton, opening Wednesday, and including an opening night reception 5-7 p.m., at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. , Calabash. The show lasts through July 29, and the gallery is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

