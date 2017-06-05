Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 6

The Tams will perform in three free concert series: 6:30 p.m. Monday in Calabash Town Park, 6-9 p.m. July 7 in Georgetown's Francis Marion Park, and 6:30 p.m. July 9 in the Holden Beach Pavilion. Details on the group at thetams.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.