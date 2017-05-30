Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 5

This photo shows the subject of the 75th anniversary "Remember the Battle of Midway" symposium with a survivor, John Hancock, who earned a Purple Heart while serving aboard the USS Yorktown CV-5, pictured, damaged, in that incident. Meet at 7 p.m. Monday aboard the USS Yorktown, at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant.

