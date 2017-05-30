Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 5
This photo shows the subject of the 75th anniversary "Remember the Battle of Midway" symposium with a survivor, John Hancock, who earned a Purple Heart while serving aboard the USS Yorktown CV-5, pictured, damaged, in that incident. Meet at 7 p.m. Monday aboard the USS Yorktown, at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ho's working at blue cross (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|9
|Hells angels and the local biker sheep clubs ar... (Dec '09)
|Jun 2
|SIN
|4
|Sharks
|Jun 1
|JAWS2017
|2
|Rebecca McClelland
|Jun 1
|RMcClelland
|53
|black bike week
|May 31
|Port1517
|2
|"They're Heeeeeeeeeer." Lock up
|May 31
|Port1517
|2
|Myrtle Beach
|May 31
|Port1517
|3
Find what you want!
Search Myrtle Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC