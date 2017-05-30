Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 3

A parachutist from the Army's Golden Knights jumps toward the beach in front of Myrtle Beach's Plyler Park and the SkyWheel during the Sun Fun Festival last year. The 62nd annual festival, in that park area, at North Ocean Boulevard and Mr. Joe White Avenue, will conclude Saturday with a parade 10 a.m.-noon, southward on Ocean Boulevard between Eighth and 16th avenues North, and other festivities 5-11 p.m. Also, a Golden Knights parachute beach landing is planned for 12:30 p.m. All free to see.

