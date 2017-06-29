Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 30

This photo shows actor Dennis Quaid and a pooch pal in "A Dog's Purpose," which will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Strand Cinema group's weekends of movies at the Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. The rest of the slate comprises "Worlds Apart" at 2:30 p.m. Friday, then on Saturday with "Lion" at 2:30 p.m., and "I, Daniel Blake," 7 p.m. Each is $5 for members, otherwise $7.

