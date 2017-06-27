Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 29
See the S.C. National Guard 246th Army Band, in two free concerts across Myrtle Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday at Broadway at the Beach, and 7 p.m. Friday in the boardwalk area of Plyler Park, at Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard. Details at www.246armyband.com.
Myrtle Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ocean blvd shooting
|4 hr
|Beach Patrol
|34
|people from ohio (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Big B
|19
|Do not buy/rent SHOREWOOD condos!!! (May '15)
|Tue
|Big B
|12
|Review: Affordable Dentures - James K Thornton DDS (Jul '09)
|Jun 23
|Moose Knuckle
|39
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Resort Help, Please!
|Jun 19
|Ohioan
|3
|Memories of Sherwood Forest and Ponderosa Campg... (Feb '10)
|Jun 18
|Lynn
|43
